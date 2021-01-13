Natalia Nastaskin Named Chief Content Officer At Primary Wave

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran entertainment attorney Natalia Nastaskin has been named as Chief Content Officer at music publisher Primary Wave Music.

At Primary Wave, Nastaskin will oversee the creation of content for theater, television, film, podcasts and digital media, as well as overseeing Primary Waves’ management roster which includes Melissa Etheridge, Cypress Hill, Plain White T’s, and Yolanda Adams, among others.

Her move to Primary Wave was first reported by Billboard.

Before moving into the music publishing world, Nastaskin served most recently as General Manager of the Global Music Group at United Talent. While at UTA, she oversaw the agency’s La Femme Majeure, an event and networking series aimed at fostering the expansion of opportunities for women in the industry that launched in December.

She also led the formation of UTA’s social justice task force Justice Now, which launched late last year and seeks to break boundaries based on social or racial identity through education, mentorship.

Nastaskin joined UTA in 2015 after a two-year stint as CEO and general counsel at The Agency Group during which time she oversaw the sale of the agency to UTA.

She got her start in the industry as a lawyer who launched a successful entertainment practice.

As well, Nastaskin is on the Executive Committee for She Is The Music, on the Board of Trustees for TJ Martell Foundation, on the Advisory Board for MIDEM, and on the Advisory Board for the Dubin Breast Center at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Nastaskin is a graduate of The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law and was admitted to the New York Bar Association in 1995.