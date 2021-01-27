Bob Murray, Zack Dekkaki, And Ric Wake Announce The Launch Of Loki Artist Group

(CelebrityAccess) — Music industry entrepreneurs Bob Murray, Zack Dekkaki, and Ric Wake announced the launch of Loki Artist Group, a new, multi-faceted entertainment company with services that include artist management, a record label, and music publisher.

At launch, Loki Artist Group offers all the trappings of a modern record label, including A&R, artist development, digital promotion, social media management and marketing, as well as licensing and sync services. The new venture also launches with two in-house recording studios, one located in Los Angeles and one in Toronto.

After launch, Loki Artist Group will be looking for new artists, songwriters, and producers to sign for management deals, as well as new music ventures to invest in, the company said.

“At Loki Artist Group, we are currently looking for strategic investment opportunities with music companies that are managed by leading executives whose unique artist rosters show the ability to adapt during this time and prepare for the anticipated return to the stage. With the shifts we have been seeing across music and the larger entertainment industry as a whole, Loki Artist Group will not only provide funding, but also management, music publishing, creative, and other resources in partnership to support these businesses as they adjust to the rapidly changing music market,” said Loki Artist co-founder Zack Dekkaki.

Loki Artist Group will also offer traditional artist management through its Elev8 Global Entertainment. Led by Bob Murray, the full-service management operation will focus on negotiating contracts for major recording deals as well as film and television placements, procuring sync licensing deals, operating and promoting arena tours, and producing internationally broadcast concert TV specials.

At launch, Loki’s management roster includes Jorge Blanco, Jonathan Antoine, Shaun Jacobs, Anna Chase, and J Broadway.

“Loki Artist Group is a global music family of like-minded individuals and organizations working together to prepare for the new world of our business with a model focused on the development of music copyrights and their creators. With the challenges presented in the last ten months, the music industry has needed to adapt to redefine its goals and continue its creative growth. We look forward to being part of that new development wave,” said Loki Artists co-founder Bob Murray.