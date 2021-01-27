Sony/ATV Signs A Publishing Deal With Songwriting Legend Mark James

(CelebrityAccess) — Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed a deal with award-winning songwriter Mark James, extending his long-standing partnership with Screen Gems/EMI.

Sony/ATV also secured extended rights for three of James’ most recognized hits, including “Suspicious Minds,” which was popularized by Elvis Presley, “Hooked on a Feeling,” recorded by Brenda Lee and Grammy-award winning “Always on my Mind” which became a major hit for Willie Nelson.

James’ songs have been featured in several major motion pictures, including Reservoir Dogs, Honeymoon in Vegas, Practical Magic, Kramer vs. Kramer, Intolerable Cruelty, and more recently, Guardians of the Galaxy.

He has been inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame, New York Songwriters Hall of Fame, Nashville Country Hall of Fame, and will soon become a member of the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“Mark’s songwriting is a testament to the enduring power of music in our lives. Throughout the years, we have all heard Mark’s iconic songs in the theater, on the radio and TV, and of course at the Karaoke bar – and his music will continue inspiring fans in the future. We couldn’t be happier to extend our creative partnership with Mark,” said Sony/ATV Senior Vice President, Business Affairs Jonas Kant.