Amy Helberg Joins Outback Presents

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based concert promoter Outback Presents announced the hire of concert vet Amy Helberg.

“We are so lucky to find someone with Amy’s booking experience and history in the industry,” said Outback Presents President Mike Smardak. “Especially someone who’s worked hand in hand with Peter Conlon, Alex Cooley, Wilson Howard, Charlie Brusco, and the likes of such great promoters. Really looking forward to working with her.”

Helberg got her start in the industry as the house manager at Chastain Park Amphitheatre, where she quickly expanded her responsibilities at the venue over the next three decades. She also gained a reputation for booking the Music Midtown festival for more than a decade.

Most recently, Helberg served as Vice President of Booking for Live Nation in Atlanta.

“I am thrilled to be the newest member of the Outback family and am looking forward to being a part of an organization that values their employees as much as they do the artists they work with,” says Helberg.