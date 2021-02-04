Simon Rust Lamb Joins Bulldog DM To Helm New Original Content Division

(CelebrityAccess) — Livestream studio Bulldog DM announced the hire of entertainment executive Simon Rust Lamb, Esq. as Chief Operating officer as well as CEO and co-founding partner of Bulldog DM’s new inhouse content company, the curiosity preservation society.

Lamb will oversee the new venture, which will develop original programming for livestreaming, with partners across a range of entertainment, philanthropy and music.

“We want to be a force for good, and we’ll develop programs that will be best served as livestreams that also support this mission,” says Lamb. “Bulldog DM is the best at livestreaming stories for our clients, but now feels like the right time to use our skills to expand our storytelling and create original content.”

An attorney whose practice specializes in large-scale music festivals, Lamb brings extensive experience in the live entertainment industry to his new role at Bulldog DM. He previously served as COO and General Counsel at Live Nation subsidiary Insomniac, the producer of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) and other major festivals and has extensive experience in the nonprofit sector as well, serving on the boards of Film2Future and Pablove.

Powered by Bulldog DM’s existing production and audience interaction capabilities, Bulldog DM has produced livestreaming content engagements for Fortune 100 companies and independent clients including Spotify, NIVA, SOSFest, Procter & Gamble, NFL, Netflix, and more.

“Bulldog’s incredible growth over the last eight years has brought us to a point where we’re seeking investment to expand our capabilities and our creativity,” says Bulldog DM’s CEO and founder John Petrocelli. “Simon’s proven ability to lead a creative company through incredible growth and his passion for livestreaming made him a perfect fit.”