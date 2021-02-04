The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Producer Steve Lillywhite

Steve Lillywhite checks in all the way from Jakarta, where he runs the largest music label for KFC, I kid you not! We delve into Steve’s production of U2, Peter Gabriel, the Rolling Stones, Dave Matthews, Thompson Twins and more. But in addition to the stories you’ll be captivated by the insight! Steve is quite the raconteur and if you want to know how a famous music producer makes records, this is the place!

