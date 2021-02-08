UMG Strikes A Deal With TikTok

(CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group has reached a deal to license its recorded music from artists at UMG’s labels and songwriters with Universal Music Publishing Group to short-form video platform TikTok.

The deal will allow content creators on the TikTok platform to use music and songs from UMG’s full catalog of music, spanning the company’s labels, songwriters and global territories as soundtracks for videos created and viewed on the platform.

“We are excited to enter this new era with UMG and UMPG to continue supporting artists and songwriters, by working together to help reach music fans on TikTok. Our platform has been a driver in creating chart hits and licensing the world’s biggest catalog of tracks will continue to inspire our community. In turn, we are proud to partner with UMG and UMPG to be a source to help new talent emerge and to re-introduce legacy acts to a new audience,” said Ole Oberman, Global Head of Music for TikTok.

“UMG and TikTok will now work more closely than ever to promote ambitious experimentation, innovation and collaboration — with the shared objective of developing new music experiences and features. Driving new and deeper connections with fans, this agreement delivers equitable compensation to our recording artists and songwriters, as well as a commitment to develop industry-leading tools, A&R insights and models necessary to advance their careers,” added UMG’s Global Head of Music.

The deal is the latest in a series of similar agreements with major labels, including Sony Music, Warner Music Group, and indie trade group Merlin.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.