The Genuflection of Morgan Wallen

After days of radio silence following the leak of a video that showed Morgan Wallen using a racist slur, the “Whiskey Glasses” hitmaker has released a new video apology about the incident.

The leaked video, which was first reported by TMZ, appeared to show Wallen wrapping up a night on the town with some friends. As they prepare to part company, Wallen can be heard in the video advising a friend to, “take care of this pu**y ass n***er.” referring to another person he was with.

Since the leak, Wallen, who was riding high on one of the biggest country albums in years, was indefinitely suspended by his labels Big Round Records and Republic Records, and was dropped from airplay by major radio conglomerate Cumulus Media.

As well, his agency WME dropped him, the Country Music Association scrubbed his digital content from their website and the Academy of Country Music announced it has “halted” Wallen’s “involvement and eligibility” at the ACM Awards this year.

In his latest video, Wallen acknowledged that he made a mistake and let his parents and son down. He also explained the pause between the leak of the first video and his apology, stating that he wanted to personally apologize to people his actions had affected before releasing the apology video.

Wallen added that he has been invited to participate in dialogues by several “amazing black organizations and leaders” which he said he was nervous to accept, based on his past behavior.

In the apology video, Wallen also noted that he was on the tail end of a 72-hour bender but claimed that he’s been sober since.

Check out Wallen’s full apology video below: