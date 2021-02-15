Universal Music UK’s Rebecca Allen And Selina Webb To Helm The 2021 Brit Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The 2021 edition of the BRIT Awards will take a “fresh approach” for 2021 and will helmed by new creative team that includes Universal Music UK’s Rebecca Allen (President, EMI Records) and Selina Webb (Executive Vice President of Universal Music UK).

The BRITS Committee, which is almost exclusively made up from label industry execs this year, is intended to provide artists with creative control to make voting more inclusive.

Changes include a “commitment” to refreshing the Voting Academy annually to encourage diversity and expertise among the voters who pick the shortlists.

As well, categories for the 2021 BRITs will also be changed to reflect the industry shift towards diversity with details to be announced in the run up to the awards show.

For 2021, The BRITs have hired two noted British visual artists – Es Devlin OBE and Yinka Ilori MBE – to co-design a reinterpretation of the previous year’s trophy, whose designers include Tracey Emin, Zaha Hadid and David Adjaye.

The creative team also includes BRITs TV executive producer Sally Wood.

“However the world is looking come May, our ambition is not for a “normal” BRITs but a show which truly reflects the spirit of the past year. Working alongside the 2021 BRITs Committee, we have an exceptional creative team with Sally, Es and Yinka to deliver the best and most exciting show possible – a BRITs about collaboration, culture and community as well as a celebration of some of the brilliant music which is helping us all through,” said Rebecca Allen and Selina Webb.

While the BRIT Awards typically take place in February, they are scheduled to take place this year on May 11th.