Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Converts Some Restrooms To All-Gender Facilities

CLEVELAND, OH (CelebrityAccess) — As part of its bid to encourage diversity and create an inclusive environment, Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has converted two of its restrooms into all-gender facilities.

The updated restrooms will provide access to transgender and gender non-conforming guests, as well as guests who require assistance from a caregiver of a different gender, such as a young child.

The restrooms are located on the lower level street concourse near the Power Portal, and the upper level concourse adjacent to the Overlook Bar.

In addition to the two new all-gender restrooms, men, women and family restrooms can also be found on each level of the venue. All 62 private suites at the FieldHouse also have a private restroom available inside each suite.