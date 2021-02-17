Live Nation Women Announces Virtual Concert To Benefit Girls With Impact

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Women, a division of Live Nation Entertainment, is teaming up with Girls With Impact to produce the organization’s inaugural virtual concert event for International Women’s Day.

The benefit concert, scheduled for March 8th, will feature Madison Reyes, star of Netflix’s “Julie and The Phantoms,” pop artist Fletcher, and “Hamilton” star Elise Goldsberry.

The virtual concert will be streamed on Headliner, which features viewer interaction tools that will allow fans to chat with Madison, Fletcher, and Renée, donate funds to the cause, and purchase merchandise.

Tickets will set you back a donation of at least $25 to attend and will benefit the non-profit Girls With Impact organization. Tickets are available on Universe and Ticketmaster.

Recently featured in The New York Times, Girls With Impact is an online business and leadership program for young women ages 12-18, which provides young women with skills for successful careers as business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

The online-MBA program has produced positive results for graduates, including full college scholarships, national press.

“Live Nation Women and Girls With Impact share similar goals of empowering and advancing girls & women in their industries as well as the shared pursuit of making sure diverse women’s voices are heard,” said Ali Harnell, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Live Nation Women. “These common threads allowed us to work together to create the concept for this special event and we are excited for everyone to see what we’ve created.”