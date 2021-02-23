Danny Eaton Named Senior Vice President At Outback Presents

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert promoter Outback Presents announced the addition of veteran promoter Danny Eaton as Senior Vice President.

“I am honored and happy to join forces with Mike Smardak, Vaughn Millette, Brian Dorfman, and the rest of the Outback team,” Eaton says. “I have known Mike for many years and I have always admired his concert promotion strategies and skills. My plan is to help the company grow its already prolific business and help expand the Outback brand. I am beyond excited about this new adventure with Outback.”

Eaton, who has promoted nearly 9,000 shows over the course of his career, started in the Dallas and Austin markets, staging concerts by artists such as ZZ Top, Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge, ELO, and Black Sabbath, among others.

After a foray into artist management in the late 1970s with the legendary rock band ZZ Top, Eaton launched his own company, Eaton Page Productions, promoting shows for artists such as Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, The Kinks, and many others.

In the ’80s Eaton launched a new venture – 462 Concerts in Dallas that grew to become the preeminent promoter in the region for two decades.

After working in management for ZZ Top, he started his own company in Dallas titled Eaton Page Productions, promoting many concerts with the likes of Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, The Kinks, and many others. In the ’80s Danny started 462 Concerts in Dallas that was a dominant force in the region for two decades.

In 2004, Eaton joined AEG and helped to launch the promoter’s first regional offices. While at AEG, he helped to revive the Nokia Live Theater in Grand Prairie, Tx from a former bankrupt venue to one of the most profitable concert halls of its size in the U.S.

Danny is a longtime friend who I admire and trust. His accomplishments as a promoter I have always looked up to. We are very excited to have Danny join our team,” says Mike Smardak.

“Anytime you can add a legend like Danny Eaton to your team, you do it. We are excited to have him join the Outback family,” added Vaughn Millette.