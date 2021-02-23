Tom Harper And Mick Jagger Team Up For ‘Your Room Will Be Ready’

(CelebrityAccess)– A new music video showcasing the power of live performances featuring narration from Mick Jagger has been released to mark the beginning of the 150th anniversary celebrations of London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The video, directed by BAFTA-nominee Tom Harper (‘The Aeronauts’, ‘Wild Rose’), was scored by Academy Award-winning composer Steven Price and features a collage of iconic moments in music history.

The video is narrated by rolling stones frontman Mick Jagger, who reads selections from the W.H. Auden poem “For Friends Only.”

If this doesn’t make you yearn for the return of live events at scale, nothing will.

Check it out: