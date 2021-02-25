MRG Live Expands Operations In The U.S. With The Hire Of Taylor Stevens

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian concert promoter MRG Live continue its expansion in the U.S. with the appointment of industry veteran Taylor Stevens to lead the company’s operations on the West Coast.

As part of the deal, Stevens will bring his existing strategic partnerships with The CLCTV and Country Roots on the West Coast, and EDM promoter Electric Palms in Hawaii.

“Taylor’s experience and track record are a great addition to the MRG Live team. Taylor will play an important role in continuing our evolution as an independent alternative in some of the key markets in America, as well as adding everyone’s favorite ‘destination play’ Hawai’i to our portfolio. I’m excited to see the results of Taylor’s collaboration with our Canadian-based team and Eric Fuller as we continue to MRG’s growth in the US and beyond,” said MRG Live Managing Director Jacob Smid.

“The team at MRG Live operates with a passion for creating positive shareable experiences through their brands and properties. This is one of the many reasons I am excited to join Matt, Jacob and the rest of the great people in the expansion of MRG to the West Coast and wherever else it may take us,” Taylor added.

Taylor started ihs career on the recorded music side of the industry with positions at Atlantic and Clear Channel Radio. He later transitioned to the live side, producing shows for Otter Productions. Taylor expanded his business to cover the West Coast as well as Mexico and China with The CLCTV (previously Collective Effort Events) and later served as Events Director for Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Records, overseeing multiple events from stages at festivals such as Electric Zoo, Mysterland, Sziget and Tomorrowland to the label’s 20th anniversary tour.

Taylor’s hire is the second major move in the U.S. for MRG Live and follows the addition of Eric Fuller and partnership with his Blnk Cnvs in the US Southeastern markets last year.