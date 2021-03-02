The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Returns To Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse For 2021

CLEVELAND, OH (CelebrityAccess) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as part of a multi-year deal announced Tuesday.

Set for October 30th, the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will induct a class of five artists selected by vote from a list of nominees that include Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, and Dionne Warwick.

“Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is proud to host the Induction Ceremony and represent the city of Cleveland on a global stag. The newly transformed FieldHouse will provide a world-class experience as some of the most renowned names in the music industry are honored on one of rock and roll’s most celebrated nights,” said Len Komoroski, CEO Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The live version of the induction ceremony, which was canceled last year due to coronavirus, accounts for an estimated $36.5 million economic impact for the city of Cleveland, on an annual basis. Additionally, Rock Hall visitors to Cuyahoga County play a significant role in northeast Ohio’s economy, driving $199 million of impact annually.

“The Inductions provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity to showcase Cleveland as an incredible rock & roll destination city. Hosting the event generates incremental business for the tourism and hospitality industries, and the Inductions also illustrate Cleveland’s reputation as a welcoming, ‘come as you are’ city to visitors,” said David Gilbert, President & CEO, Destination Cleveland and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.