Report: APA Agent Josh Humiston Dies

LOS ANGELES — CelebrityAccess has learned that veteran talent agent and former APA Vice President and head of music Josh Humiston has died.

According to multiple sources, Humiston died after suffering a serious stroke but we were unable to independently confirm his passing.

Humiston, who started at APA’s mailroom in 1995, was elevated to partner in 2007, becoming the first agent to do so in the agency’s history.

During his tenure at APA, Humiston represented a diverse roster that includes 50 Cent, Paul Oakenfold, Richard Elliot, Skillet, and Smokey Robinson, among others.

In 2019, Humiston, along with Jim Gosnell, were accused in a lawsuit of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct by a woman claiming to be a former employee of the agency. APA claimed that evidence presented in the case had been fabricated as part of an extortion attempt and later moved the case to arbitration.

He is survived by his wife Jaime Kelsall, and two children.