Simon Moran Named Promoter’s Promoter At The Arthur Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The live touring industry was front and center at ILMC on Thursday night as the special, end-of-decade Arthur Awards were streamed live from London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Sponsored by ASM Global, the industry-focused awards were hosted by legendary CAA agent Emma Banks, who, in a nod to the lingering pandemic, started the evening in a hazmat suit.

Also on hand at Royal Albert Hall were a small group of venue staff to help keep the show moving forward as well as a selection of award winners, with hundreds of audience members tuning in remotely to take part.

SJM Concerts’s Simon Moran took top honors, winning the Arthurs’ Promoter’s Promoter award for 2021 as part of the ILMC’s Decade Showdown. Royal Albert Hall won the prize for The Ultimate Venue and Ed Sheerann was recognized for Tour of the Decade.

The full list of this year’s Arthur Award winners:

The Promoter’s Promoter (Arthur of the Decade showdown)

Simon Moran, SJM Concerts

Liggers’ Favourite Festival (Arthur of the Decade showdown)

Glastonbury Festival

Second Least Offensive Agent (Arthur of the Decade showdown)

Steve Strange, X-ray Touring

Services Above & Beyond (Arthur of the Decade showdown)

Beat the Street

The Gaffer (Arthur of the Decade showdown)

Chris Marsh (Ed Sheeran)

The People’s Assistant (Arthur of the Decade showdown)

Sarah Donovan, Live Nation UK

Tomorrow’s New Boss

Alexandra Ampofo, Metropolis Music

The Unsung Hero (2021 award)

Sandra Beckmann & Tom Koperek, Alarmstufe Rot

The Ultimate Venue’s Venue

Royal Albert Hall

Tour of the Decade

Ed Sheeran

The Bottle Award

André Béchir, abc Production