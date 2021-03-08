BTS, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Among The Headliners For The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Recording Academy announced the full list of performers for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards with a lineup that includes Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, BTS, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Da Baby, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, and more.

Set to air live on March 14th, the Grammys will take place in a special COVID-19 bubble, with a limited audience limited to the performers, nominees and a small selection of guests.

“Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all,” the Academy said in a statement.

Additionally, the Recording Academy will pay tribute to independent venues, which have been greatly impacted by the pandemic with bartenders, office managers and other key personnel at some of America’s most iconic concert halls such as Troubadour (Los Angeles), the Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City), and the Station Inn (Nashville) presenting various categories throughout the awards gala.

Hosted by “The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah, the show kicks off at 8PM ET and will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles via the CBS Television Network and will be streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+.