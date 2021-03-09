The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights Named IFPI’s Top Digital Single For 2020

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, an international trade group servicing the recording industry, announced that The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights has been named the winner of the IFPI Global Digital Single Award for 2020.

The award recognizes the world’s best-selling single of the year using data culled from across all digital formats, including single track downloads, and streams on both paid subscription services and ad-supported platforms.

Blinding Lights, the second single from The Weeknd’s fourth studio album After Hours, #1 in more than 30 countries across the globe, and shattered records for the most weeks in both the top ten and top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the U.S.

In all, the track was streamed more than 2.72 billion subscription stream equivalents across all markets internationally.

“Blinding Lights was undoubtedly one of the year’s biggest record breakers and most loved songs. It caught the attention of music lovers all over the world. We would like to congratulate The Weeknd on his success, and it is an honor to award him this title,” said Frances Moore, Chief Executive of IFPI.

In addition to Blinding Lights, the top three also included Dance Monkey by Australian recording Artist Tones And I; and Roddy Ricch’s The Box.

Notable mentions also include Chinese recording artist Xiao Zhan, whose Made To Love broke records for digital download sales outside of China.