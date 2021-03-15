Ticketing Pioneer Andrew Dreskin To Be Featured On This Week’s Promoter 101 Storyteller Sessions

(CelebrityAccess) — Electronic ticketing pioneer and Ticketfly founder Andrew Dreskin will be featured on this week’s edition of the Promoter 101 Storytellers series.

Dreskin will sit down for a wide-ranging live one-on-one session with Promoter 101 host Dan Steinberg to discuss both Dreskin’s storied career as well as the current state of the live touring and ticketing industry.

Dreskin was the co-founder, president and CEO of TicketWeb, the first company to pioneer the sale of event tickets on the web.

After selling the company to Ticketmaster in 2000 for a reported $35 million, Dreskin’s career encompassed multiple aspects of the music industry, including co-founding and producing the Virgin Mobile Festival, serving as General Manager of Beserkley Records, Director of Marketing at California Concerts, and as the largest shareholder in the Big Easy chain of concert venues, prior to its acquisition by Knitting Factory Entertainment in 2008.

In 2008, Dreskin also returned to digital ticketing with the launch of Ticketfly, an independent rival to Ticketmaster that quickly expanded to handle ticketing for 360 venues across the U.S. in 2012 and more than 1,100 by 2015.

In 2015, the company was sold to digital music service Pandora in a deal worth a reported $450 million in cash and stock. Two years later, it was sold again to its largest competitor, Eventbrite with Dreskin stepping into the role of President at the company, as well as joining Eventbrite’s board of directors in 2018.

He stepped down his leadership role at Eventbrite in 2019 and later stepped away from the company completely later that year.

Dreskin graduated with a B.A. from Tulane University, and currently serves on numerous Boards of Directors including the voter advocacy organization Headcount.

Promoter 101 Storyteller Sessions air live on audio social media platform Clubhouse and goes live on Tuesday evening starting at 9:30 EST/6:30 PST.

Check here for more information or to request an invite to the ongoing Clubhouse beta: https://www.joinclubhouse.com/event/mW0Rd6eY