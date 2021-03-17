Alabama Postpone Shows Until 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Country and Southern rock legends Alabama have pushed back a pair of upcoming concerts to 2022, citing ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The concert, which was scheduled for April 8th at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, is now scheduled to take place on January 15, 2022.

A second show, scheduled for April 24th at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, has also been rescheduled for 2022 and will now take place on January 21st.

A statement from Bankers Life Fieldhouse said the decision to postpone was made after “considering the guidance of public health experts to ensure the well-being of fans.”

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored on the new performance date, concert organizers added.

Affected dates are part of Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour. The band’s next scheduled show is set for the Fox Theater in Detroit on April 7th.