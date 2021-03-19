VNUE Extends Its Licensing Deal With DiscLive

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Live music monetization specialists VNUE Inc. announced it has it had renewed an exclusive license agreement with DiscLive Network, extending its deal to utilize all of the company’s assets, brands, intellectual property, and inventory for instant live recordings.

In exchange for the license, VNUE provides a 5% royalty to DiscLive for sales generated under the agreement; however, in the last three years, DiscLive has waived these royalties.

“The pursuit of, and my passion for, the ‘instant live’ market is nothing new to me – having been at the helm of DiscLive in one form or another for the last 16 years. Being able to provide DiscLive’s assets, trade secrets, and brand to further VNUE’s goals is just part of a broader strategy that marries all of the various related musical and technical initiatives that I am involved in. DiscLive is the perfect companion for our unique set.fm mobile and web technology,” said Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE, president of DiscLive.

DiscLive’s technology allows concert producers the ability to provide fans with access to physical products such as CDs, USB drives, and specialty products such as vinyl to fans for live shows they have attended.

“We expect the concert industry to bounce back with a vengeance, and that there will be a heavy demand for the added found revenue that VNUE can provide to artists and labels with DiscLive and Set.fm,” added Bair.

Upcoming projects for VNUE include recording Matchbox Twenty’s upcoming North American tour. The tour, originally planned for 2020, is now slated to kick off on July 16th at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.