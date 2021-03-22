Kim Bedier To Be Featured On This Week’s Promoter 101 Storytellers Session

(CelebrityAccess) — Veteran facilities manager Kim Bedier will be featured on this week’s edition of the Promoter 101 Storytellers series.

For the session, Bedier will sit down with Promoter 101 host Dan “Steiny” Steinberg for a wide-ranging discussion on the modern music industry with Bedier sharing some of her favorite stories drawn from her long career, followed by a question and answer session.

Bedier, who currently serves as director of Tacoma Venues & Events for the City of Tacoma, currently oversees the 23,000-capacity Tacoma Dome and the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, as well as the recently renovated Cheney Stadium, the historic Pantages and Rialto Theaters, and the Theater on the Square.

Her resume also includes senior roles at Comcast Arena at Everett, where, as general manager, she helped to open the facility in 2003. She’s also held senior roles at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, and at the Crystal Centre in Grande Prairie, as well as overseeing the Olympic Medals Plaza at the Salt Lake Olympic Games.

In addition, Bedier is past board chair of the Interational Association of Venue Managers and a current instructor for the organization, where she is holds a Certified Facilities Executive designation.

Her accolades include being named one of the five “Women of Influence” in VenueToday’s inaugural list in 2007 and the 2011 Ray Ward Award from the Venue Management School at Oglebay. More recently, Amplify named Bedier as one of “10 Women Buyers You Should Know” while Facilities & Events Management named her one of “Ten Leading Women Venue Executives” in 2016 and an “Entertainment Venue Executive Luminary” in 2017.

The Promoter 101 Storyteller Session goes live on the audio-only social media platform Clubhouse Tuesday night at 9:30 PM EST/6:30 PM PST.

https://www.joinclubhouse.com/event/PDeRRAwr