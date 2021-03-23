Rising Country Artist Taylor Dee Killed In Auto Accident

EULESS, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Texas country music singer Taylor Dee has died after she was involved in a rollover car wreck near Euless, Texas on March 14th. She was 33.

According to CBS News, police said that the accident occurred when an SUV Dee was driving attempted to negotiate an exit ramp on Texas State Highway 183 but crashed into a barrier. The vehicle rolled and struck an overhead sign, causing Dee to be ejected from the vehicle.

A second person in the vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash but is expected to fully recover.

The accident is still under investigation and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is performing a toxicology screen to determine if alcohol was a factor, CBS reported.

A native of Garland, Texas, Dee performed with a regional band, Chasing Highways before venturing into a solo career with the debut of her first single “The Buzz” in 2019 which proved to be a minor hit in Canada and the UK and was generating airplay in the U.S.

Her follow-up release included “Laying Down the Law,” “Greener Grass,” and “Top Shelf Liquor.”