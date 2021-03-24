Entercom Signs With Global Music Rights

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Irving Azoff’s performance rights organization Global Music Rights (GMR) announced it has secured a long-term partnership with broadcast giant Entercom Communications.

Under the terms of the multi-year deal, Entercom will be able to perform GMR’s catalog of hit songs across all of its platforms, which includes more than 235 radio stations across 48 media markets. Entercom’s portfolio includes FM stations such as sports radio WFAN and the Pasadena-based rock station KROQ, as well as AM outlets like Detroit’s WWJ and KRLD in Dallas.

Entercom has also moved into the burgeoning world of podcasting with the acquisitions of studios Cadence13 and Pineapple Street.

“Music always brings people together,” commented Irving Azoff. “David is a music fan so it’s no surprise that he welcomed the opportunity to work together to bring great music to fans through Entercom’s network. ”

“We are excited to partner with Irving and the team at GMR” added David Field, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Entercom. “They represent some of the top talent on radio today. The combination of Entercom’s reach and GMR’s music is a huge win for our audience.”