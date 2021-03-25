The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Stereophile Senior Contributing Editor Michael Fremer

Michael Fremer is the king of vinyl, he believed in its comeback when everybody else was selling their LPs. We discuss the availability of presses, demand, sound… Also, Michael is Senior Contributing Editor of “Stereophile” and thus we discuss audio equipment, what you should buy, how much you have to spend for good sound, turntable set-up… Fremer is a giant in his field, you want to listen to what he has to say.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/michael-fremer/id1316200737?i=1000514347651

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0rtYD3kBQ1NQ4YCOsTrSqK?si=M9nwum2iS3GFCYCatHH60g

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/The-Bob-Lefsetz-Podcast

