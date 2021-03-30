Festival Season In North America Heats Up: Hard Summer And Firefly Both Announce Dates For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — While Europe’s festival season quickly appears to be unraveling, festival producers in North America and pressing ahead with Firefly and Hard Summer both announcing dates this week.

Organizers for the Firefly Festival announced it will take place at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway this year from Sept. 23-26, more than 3 months later than its traditional June timeslot.

The changed schedule will put Firefly in competition with a number of other festivals in the Eastern US happening on the same weekend, including Governors Ball in New York City, the rescheduled Delfest in nearby Maryland, Lost Lands in Ohio, and DWP’s Louder than Life in Louisville, KY.

On the West Coast, Hard Events announced the 2021 return of the hip hop and electronic music festival Hard Summer, which is slated to take place on July 31 and Aug. 1 at its new home at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino.

Unlike Firefly, Hard Events has already detailed the lineup for Hard Summer’s return, with a bill that includes Future, 2 Chainz, DJ Snake, Kaytranada, A-Trak and, Dillon Francis, among others.

Hard Summer will feature five stages of music with an expanded footprint for their first year at the NOS Event Center

In a news release, Hard Summer organizers say they will work with local officials to implement the necessary safety precautions to protect against the pandemic, and will follow state and local guidance for the event.