WME Launches An Estate And Brand Management Service

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — WME announced they are moving into estate and brand management with the launch of a new venture, WME Legends.

Helmed by entertainment industry veteran Phil Sandhaus, WME Legends will manage and develop the legacies of influential artists helping them to stay relevant and continue generating revenue for stakeholders.

Sandhaus brings significant relevant experience to his new role at WME Legends and has previously worked with artists such as Buddy Holly, David Bowie, Elvis Costello, Frank Sinatra, Miles Davis, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Whitney Houston.

As part of the launch, WME Legends announced it has signed multiple estates to management deals, including actor, comedian and situationist Andy Kaufman, Grammy nominated singer, comedian, and social activist Eartha Kitt, author and spiritual figure Ram Dass, and Peter Tosh, co-founder of the Wailers.

WME Legends will also oversee brands and has signed a deal with the owners of the legendary New York rock club CBGB.

This announcement builds upon WME’s existing roster of estates across theater, books, music and more, including Agatha Christie, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Donna Summer, August Wilson, Isaac Asimov, Edward Albee, Abe Burrows, and Terrence McNally.

WME Legends will oversee the estate of Peter Tosh is in association with Brian Latture and the MegaSource Entertainment Group.