James Taylor & Jackson Browne Announce Rescheduled North American Dates

(CelebrityAccess) –Iconic singer-songwriters James Taylor and Jackson Browne announced the rescheduled dates for their double bill tour with North American dates set to start this summer.
The tour, which was originally scheduled for the 2020, will now get underway on July 29th at the United Center in Chicago and wrap on November 1st at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
A previous rescheduling that would have seen the tour start in May 2021 was also rescheduled.
Tickets for the original shows will be honored for the new dates but refunds are available for fans who can’t make the scene.
“(Jackson and I/James and I) want to thank all those who have graciously held onto their tickets; we appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters. We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert. Of course we will be keeping a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout each venue and state. We can’t wait to get back on stage and see you out there soon.” said James Taylor and Jackson Browne in a joint statement announcing the rescheduled shows.
Rescheduled James Taylor and Jackson Browne Tour Dates
July 29th, 2021 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 31st – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 1st – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Center
August 3rd – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 4th – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center
August 6th – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
August 11th – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center Coliseum
August 13th – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
August 14th – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
August 16th – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 17th – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
August 19th – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
August 21st – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 25th – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Center
August 27th – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach
August 28th – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
October 16th – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
October 17th – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 19th – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
October 22nd – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
October 23rd – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
October 25th – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
October 27th – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
October 29th – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 30th – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
November 1st – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena