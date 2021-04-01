James Taylor & Jackson Browne Announce Rescheduled North American Dates

(CelebrityAccess) –Iconic singer-songwriters James Taylor and Jackson Browne announced the rescheduled dates for their double bill tour with North American dates set to start this summer.

The tour, which was originally scheduled for the 2020, will now get underway on July 29th at the United Center in Chicago and wrap on November 1st at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

A previous rescheduling that would have seen the tour start in May 2021 was also rescheduled.

Tickets for the original shows will be honored for the new dates but refunds are available for fans who can’t make the scene.

“(Jackson and I/James and I) want to thank all those who have graciously held onto their tickets; we appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters. We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert. Of course we will be keeping a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout each venue and state. We can’t wait to get back on stage and see you out there soon.” said James Taylor and Jackson Browne in a joint statement announcing the rescheduled shows.

Rescheduled James Taylor and Jackson Browne Tour Dates

July 29th, 2021 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 31st – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 1st – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Center

August 3rd – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 4th – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center

August 6th – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

August 11th – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center Coliseum

August 13th – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

August 14th – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

August 16th – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 17th – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

August 19th – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

August 21st – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 25th – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Center

August 27th – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach

August 28th – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

October 16th – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 17th – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 19th – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

October 22nd – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

October 23rd – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

October 25th – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October 27th – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

October 29th – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 30th – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

November 1st – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena