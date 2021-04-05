Netflix Dominates 2021 SAG Awards

The winners of the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Sunday night with Netflix taking top honors in both television and motion pictures.

Netflix’s blues biopic “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” earned Best Male Actor and Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture for Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman.

The film, directed by George C. Wolfe and written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, was based on the stage production of the same name and depicted the life of the influential blues icon Ma Rainey in 1920s Chicago.

The win cemented a record-breaking year for Boseman, who earned four nominations this year, including Best Supporting Actor for Da 5 Bloods, as well as Outstanding Cast as part of both film’s ensembles. Chadwick died last year after a battle with colon cancer.

Netflix also ruled the roost for television awards, with its dramas The Crown winning Best Drama Ensemble and Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for Gillian Anderson.

This year’s SAG Awards was presented in a breathless one-hour broadcast that was pre-recorded due to the pandemic and which featured “I Am An Actor” documentary interviews interspersed throughout the broadcast.

Best Motion Picture Ensemble

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami…

WINNER: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

WINNER: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

WINNER: The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Best Male Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Best Female Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…

Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

WINNER: Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Female Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Best Male Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

WINNER: The Mandalorian

Westworld

Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER: Wonder Woman 1984