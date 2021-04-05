Netflix Dominates 2021 SAG Awards

The winners of the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Sunday night with Netflix taking top honors in both television and motion pictures.
Netflix’s blues biopic “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” earned Best Male Actor and Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture for Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman.
The film, directed by George C. Wolfe and written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, was based on the stage production of the same name and depicted the life of the influential blues icon Ma Rainey in 1920s Chicago.
The win cemented a record-breaking year for Boseman, who earned four nominations this year, including Best Supporting Actor for Da 5 Bloods, as well as Outstanding Cast as part of both film’s ensembles. Chadwick died last year after a battle with colon cancer.
Netflix also ruled the roost for television awards, with its dramas The Crown winning Best Drama Ensemble and Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for Gillian Anderson.
This year’s SAG Awards was presented in a breathless one-hour broadcast that was pre-recorded due to the pandemic and which featured “I Am An Actor” documentary interviews interspersed throughout the broadcast.
Best Motion Picture Ensemble
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami…
WINNER: The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
WINNER: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
WINNER: The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Best Male Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Best Female Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…
Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
WINNER: Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Female Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Best Male Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
WINNER: The Mandalorian
Westworld
Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: Wonder Woman 1984