The Lincoln Center Moves Up The Timeline For The Re-Opening Of David Geffen Hall

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the New York Philharmonic announced they are dramatically accelerating the ongoing renovations of David Geffen Hall, which is now on track to re-open to the public in the Fall of 2022, nearly two years ahead of schedule.

Diamond Schmitt Architects and Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects, the re-imagined concert space introduces a “single-room” concept, eliminating the proscenium and moving the stage forward by 25 feet, with audience seating arrayed around it to create an intimate performance space.

Seating capacity will be reduced by 500 seats to 2,200, and a steeper rake (incline) will be added to the orchestra level, significantly improving acoustics and sightlines. It will also have improved accessibility for guests, staff, and artists with disabilities.

As well, in light of the current era, the new David Geffen Hall will also have state-of-the-art HVAC systems, filtration and air purifying systems, antimicrobial technology integrated into select surfaces, and a number of additional improvements developed using recommendations from a variety of sources including the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), and ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers).

In addition to the revamp of the performance space, David Geffen Hall’s main lobby will double in size and open up on three sides to connect with the rest of the facility’s campus along with the addition of a new Welcome Center on Broadway, offering access to Lincoln Center to the public.

The new lobby will feature media streaming wall, which will show concerts and events for free in real time as well as other digital content. The new space will be one of the largest gathering spaces at a performance facility in New York City with room for more than 10,000 people.

“Our accelerated renovation plan for David Geffen Hall allows us to make the most of COVID-19 closures to complete the renovation process faster and more efficiently, without stops and starts. The Hall’s immediate and long-term benefits to the community, Lincoln Center, our Orchestra, and the world of music are unparalleled. We look forward to returning to David Geffen Hall and welcoming everyone to our new, state-of-the-art home in Fall 2022 … a major signal that New York City is back,” Deborah Borda, Linda and Mitch Hart President and CEO of the New York Philharmonic said in a joint statement.