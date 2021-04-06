Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton Among The Performers Announced For The 56th Annual ACM Awards

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions announced the full lineup for the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, which is scheduled to take place live on Sunday, April 18.

The talent lined up for the awards gala includes Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, The War and Treaty, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans, and Chris Young.

The announced artists will perform more than 30 songs for the ACM Awards from 3 historic Nashville country music venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

Additional details about the performances, as well as yet-to-be announced collaborations will be revealed in the coming weeks, the Academy of Country Music said.

The 56th ACM Awards will be hosted by 15-time ACM Award winner and returning champion Keith Urban and New Female Artist of the Year nominee Mickey Guyton, who will be co-hosting the awards show for the first time this year.

The Academy aid that for the awards shows and performances, all guidelines set forth by national, state and local health officials will be closely followed and implemented during the production along with additional safety measures to be instated by dick clark productions and the Academy of Country Music.