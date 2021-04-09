Live Concerts Returning To The Hollywood Bowl This Summer

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Iconic Los Angeles amphitheater The Hollywood Bowl announced plans to kick off a 14-week concert season of in-person events, starting in July 2021.

“We are delighted to share with you that the Hollywood Bowl will be reopening this summer. We are immensely grateful for the support you have shown us over the past year, whether it was by donating, keeping a credit on your account, or sharing your concert memories and words of encouragement. We can’t wait to enjoy the experience of live music under the Southern California night sky with you again,” a statement from the Hollywood Bowl said.

According to the Hollywood Bowl, capacity for events will still be limited, starting at 4,000 and ramping up to greater capacity over the summer. The Los Angeles Times reports that the historic venue could be at full capacity of 17,500 if current trends in new infections continue downward.

As of yet, the Hollywood Bowl has not announced a programming lineup for the 2021 season but promised to reveal additional information about this year’s lineup in May.

Prior to the July kick-off, the amphitheater will host four free concerts for essential workers, including health care workers and first responders as a gesture of thanks for their efforts during the pandemic. The shows will be limited to 4,000 fans and social distancing will remain the order of the day.

Like much of the live entertainment world, the Hollywood Bowl was dark for the entire 2020 concert season, the first time in the historic venue’s 100-year history.