Apple Expands Its Free Music Video Platform To Canada And The Uk, Fall out Boy’s Pete Wentz To Host A New Show

(CelebrityAccess) — Apple announced plans to expand its Apple Music TV, a free 24-hour music video platform, to international markets, starting with the UK and Canada.

The service, which launched with little fanfare in the U.S. last October, is a modern take on the MTV of old, offering a curated selection of music videos 24 hours a day as well as interviews and other content featuring ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ 1 radio hosts.

Apple Music TV plans to expand their programming with archival material, including interviews and concerts which will be added in the future.

The service is available for free via the ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ app as well as in the Apple TV app.

In the TV app, users can find Apple Music TV in the dedicated music section and at the top of the Browse tab in Apple Music.

Apple also announced that Fall Out Boy bassist and songwriter Pete Wentz will host a new show, Loud and Sad Radio on the Apple Music Hits channel.

The weekly show will feature Wentz sharing a collection of his interests including movies, and comedy as well as music, including movies, comedy, and guest interviews.

The show will also feature music, including emo, rap, punk rock, classic rock, with Wentz revisiting old songs to reevaluate them for the modern era.

On the premiere episode, Wentz explains the premise of the show: “You’ve really got to think about this as moments meeting from divergent courses, somewhere in the realm of the TV show Curb Your Enthusiasm meets the movie Drive. And this is what Loud and Sad Radio is… It doesn’t have to be loud and it doesn’t have to be sad, but there’s some things that just have that vibe. Loud and sad is a vibe to me.”

Listen to Loud and Sad Radio live for free on Mondays at 4:00p PST on Apple Music Hits beginning today (4/12) or anytime on-demand at apple.co/_LoudAndSad.