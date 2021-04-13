Clinton Foy Joins UTA As A General Partner For Venture Capital

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — UTA announced that veteran investment executive Clinton Foy has joined the agency as a General Partner for Venture Capital.

In his new role at UTA, Foy will work alongside Sam Wick, Head of UTA Ventures and seek to develop the company’s investment platforms, including direct investment, venture capital investments, and fund development.

Before his new gig at UTA, Foy served as General Partner and Managing Director at Crosscut Ventures where he oversaw investments in companies such as Streamlabs, PlayVS, FitOn, esports franchise Immortals and IGC.gg, which he co-founded and incubated.

His resume also includes a stint as Chief Operating Officer of gaming company Square Enix, whose hit games include titles such as Tomb Raider, and Final Fantasy.

“Clinton’s deep background in the venture capital community and proven track record of raising and investing capital for funds and startups across entertainment and tech makes him a strong fit for UTA’s entrepreneurial DNA,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “UTA has ambitious plans to expand our footprint in the venture capital space, and Clinton will play a big role in taking us to the next level.”

“I’m thrilled to join the UTA Ventures team to grow and diversify the company’s direct investing and new venture funds,” said Foy. “UTA Ventures is a highly innovative group in the industry, which I have admired for some time. I look forward to working with my new partners and colleagues across the company. The opportunity to fund and build the future of tech, entertainment and new platforms with top creators, gamers, artists, talent and athletes is truly a privilege.”

UTA’s Ventures division has advised or invested in dozens of companies in recent years, including Masterclass, Cameo, Patreon, Cloud9, Pocket.watch, Radish Fiction, NTWRK and more.