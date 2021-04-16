ASM Global Signs On To Manage A New Arena In Cantù

CANTÙ, Italy (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global, the venue management concern formed by the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG Worldwide, announced it has been selected to co-manage operations, run the commercialization, and oversee the development of a new, in-development sports and entertainment arena in Cantù, Italy.

When it opens, the arena will serve as home court of the professional Italian basketball team Pallacanestro Cantù, which plays in Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A and is currently one of the most successful teams in Europe.

The 6,000-capacity arena, which is expected to be completed in late 2023, is being built with the support of the local municipal government as well as Cantù Next, a financial services and real estate development firm that will also provide most of the project’s funding.

In addition to indoor and outdoor training facilities for the basketball club, the arena will also be designed with a flexible format that will facilitate hosting other sports and events, including expos, fairs, conventions, and corporate gatherings.

As a result of the deal to operate the arena, ASM Global will establish its first beachhead in Italy.

“Today we plant the flag in Italy, a region with incredible growth potential,” said Ron Bension, President and CEO of ASM Global. “ASM brings to Cantù the decades of expertise and world-class service that have made ASM the premier venue service company it is today. We are looking forward to building on our success and making the new arena one of the most recognized facilities in the region.”

As well, the addition of the arena further expands ASM Global’s portfolio of European sports and entertainment venues to 50 theaters, stadiums, equestrian centers and arenas across the continent.

“The Cantù arena is but another example of ASM’s ability to help turn a great idea into reality,” said John Sharkey, Executive Vice President, Europe, at ASM Global. “We were introduced to this project last year and even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic we remained steadfast to get to today. I couldn’t be prouder of our team and our new Italian partners and I cannot wait to break ground.”