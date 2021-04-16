Rolling Loud Miami Returns In July

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation’s hip-hop heavy Rolling Loud festival will be returning to Miami this year, but has been pushed back from its originally plans to take place in early May.

The festival will now take place with an in-person event on July 23-25, 2021 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“Thank you all for your patience. We kept the faith as long as we could for the May dates, but ultimately we still face challenges that prevent us from gathering together at Rolling Loud Miami in early May,” festival organizers said announcing the switch.

The full lineup for the festival has yet to be fully announced but the lineup for the postponed 2020 edition of the festival was headlined by Travis Scott, Post Malone, and A$AP Rocky.

Organizers also thanked fans for their loyalty and apologized for the schedule change.

“We want to extend a massive thank you to all of our ragers who have held onto their tickets. Those who can’t make the new dates will have the opportunity to obtain a refund. Information on how to obtain a refund will be sent out to ticket holders later this month. We are also working on sweetening the deal for those of you who choose to keep your tickets in addition to the rage pack you already earned from the last reschedule.”