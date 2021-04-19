Harlan Frey To Be Featured On This Week’s Promoter 101 Storytellers

(CelebrityAccess) — Veteran label and concert executive Harlan Frey will be featured on this week’s edition of Promoter 101 Storytellers.

Frey, who as Senior Vice President of Touring/Artist Development at Atlantic Records for the better part of a decade, straddles the world of touring and recorded music.

His resume also includes more than a decade-long tenure as SVP, Touring/Artist Development at the noted rock and metal label Roadrunner Records which served as a label home to bands such as Sepultura, Nickelback, Front Line Assembly, and Killswitch Engage among others.

For the session, Frey will share his favorite stories from across his long career, followed by a Q&A session moderated by host Dan “Steiny” Steinberg.

The show will take place live on the audio-only social media app Clubhouse on Tuesday, starting at 9:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM PST.

Tune in here: https://www.joinclubhouse.com/event/Pb4vZ8qb