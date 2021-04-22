DMB Announces Summer North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Dave Matthews announced that he and his band will be returning to the road this summer for a rescheduled North American tour.

The tour kicks off on July 23rd at Coastal CU Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, NC, and runs through November 10th when it wraps with an already sold-out show at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, CT.

The rescheduled tour includes two-night stands in West Palm Beach, FL, Chicago, IL, Noblesville, IN, Gilford, NH, Irvine, CA and Saratoga Springs, NY.

Some previously announced dates were not able to be rescheduled but new shows for Tampa and Greenwood Village in Colorado have been added to the itinerary.

The tour includes DMB’s annual pilgrimage the Gorge Amphitheatre for a three night stand on Labor Day weekend where they will be joined by Dumpstaphunk and Allen Stone on Friday; Robert Randolph and the Family Band on Saturday as well as Mavis Staples on Sunday.