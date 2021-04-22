Lyte Announces Senior Staff Promotions

(CelebrityAccess) — Secondary market ticket reservation platform Lyte announced it has expanded its executive suite with a round of promotions and new hires that include Lyte’s Wendi Sturgis being named President, and Krystle Jackson joining the executive team as Chief of Staff to CEO Ant Taylor.

Sturgis joined Lyte earlier this year as Chief Revenue Officer and in her new role as President, she will assume oversight of business operations, as well as hiring for Lyte’s team. Sturgis joined Lyte from Yext Europe — where she was CEO and led its development into a publicly traded company.

Her previous experience includes roles at Right Media and Yahoo! and she sits on the board of The Container Store and the CRM platform Kustomer, which was recently sold to Facebook.

Krystle Jackson was named to the Chief of Staff role and has played a key role in implementing executive actions and facilitating communications at the company.

“Wendi is a high impact player and a force multiplier for our business,” said Ant Taylor, CEO of Lyte. “We have hit a stage in our evolution where our company is our product and Wendi’s track record of making things scale significantly increases our chances of a great outcome.” Taylor continued, “Additionally, we have crossed a threshold where we can envision strategic investments and acquisitions and there is no better thought leader and deal maker to lead those initiatives than Lawrence. Lastly, in navigating COVID, completing a major financing, and building this world class leadership team, Krystle emerged as a natural leader, ready to take on more. Her EQ is off the charts; she is the glue. Nothing inspires me more than homegrown talent, and Krystle is a shining example of how Lyte is a place you can join and watch your career accelerate.”

Other recent new hires at Lyte include Lawrence Peryer, who was named Chief Strategy Officer earlier this year and will now expand his role to focus on Corporate Development. With his expanded portfolio, Peryer will focus on bringing new products and verticals to market, strategic alliances and partnerships, fundraising and mergers and acquisitions.