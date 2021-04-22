Ratings For The 56th Annual ACM Awards Hit A Record Low

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards drew record-low ratings on Sunday night but managed to avoid the precipitous drop seen by other award shows this year.

The country music gala drew slightly less than 6.3 million viewers on Sunday, down from the 6.6 million fans who tuned in to the awards show in 2020, according to Nielsen ratings released on Tuesday.

The ACMs, which were broadcast on CBS, featured hosts Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton and saw Luke Bryan named Entertainer of the Year.

The ACM broadcast wasn’t even the most watched show on CBS on Sunday night and trailed the venerable news show 60 Minutes, which recorded 8.48m viewers.

Still, the two shows helped to make CBS the most watched network on Sunday night, but the network tied for viewership in the key adults 25-54 demo with NBC.