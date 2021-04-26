Long Lines But Few Other Issues Reported As The SVOG Application Portal Goes Live

(CelebrityAccess) — After a disastrous and aborted launch on April 8th, followed by 17 days of delay, the Small Business Administration finally opened the application portal for Shuttered Venue Operator Grants on Monday.

Fortunately, unlike the previous launch day, which was marred by unclear instructions, frequent disconnections and other technical issues, the portal stayed up all day and apart from long lines, the launch seemed to go off without a major hitch.

New features added for the relaunch included new tools for submitting documents as part of the application process, clarified instructions for how to apply, and a new ‘waiting room’ feature that lets applicants know how many people are waiting ahead of them.

While many users reported long wait times when the portal launched at 12PM EST, wait times appeared to have diminished considerably as the afternoon wore on.

Do you have an SVOG application portal experience to share? Email us at: news@celebrityaccess.com