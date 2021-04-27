AEG Presents Strikes A Naming Rights Deal With Texas Trust For The Theatre at Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents announced the signing of a naming rights deal with financial institution Texas Trust that will see The Theatre at Grand Prairie renamed as the Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie.

The multi-year sponsorship, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, covers the theatre, which is owned by the City of Grand Prairie and operated by AEG Presents, as well as signage that will be visible to hundreds of thousands of people a week as they pass by on a nearby interstate.

The 6,500-capacity theater features state of the art sound, lights, and LED video walls, as well as luxury suites with private bars, as well as modern artist hospitality rooms and 8,000-square-foot lobby which can be used for public functions.

Since it opened in in 2002, the theater has hosted performances by the Eagles, The Killers, Dolly Parton, Sturgill Simpson, The Lumineers, Steve Martin, Kacey Musgraves, Tyler, The Creator, and more.

“Texas Trust Credit Union is an integral part of every community we serve, which means more than just doing business here,” said Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union. “We are an active supporter of the Grand Prairie Independent School District, The Grand Prairie Education Foundation, the Chamber of Commerce, and a number of Grand Prairie-based non-profits. This partnership allows Texas Trust to reinforce our commitment to the city and support a world-class venue that will offer high quality entertainment while also providing substantial economic benefits to the city.”

“We are thrilled two Grand Prairie staples are joining forces with this partnership between Texas Trust and the Theatre at Grand Prairie,” said Mayor Ron Jensen. “Both have deep roots in our community, are very involved in making Grand Prairie friendly and progressive, and are perfect community partners. This partnership is music to my ears.”

The financial terms of the sponsorship agreement were not disclosed.