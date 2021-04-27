CTS Eventim Launches fanSale Ticket Resale Platform In Scandanavia

COPENHAGEN (CelebrityAccess) — German ticketing and live events company CTS Eventim announced the launch of its fanSale ticket resale platform in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Eventim’s fanSale provides fully digital secondary market ticketing services, including allowing fans to buy and resell tickets for concerts, festivals, and sporting events.

Ttickets sold through the platform are verified, automatically cancelled, with new tickets being booked and delivered to the buyer, reducing chances for fraud or deceptive marketing practices.

Notably, the resale of event tickets at above face value is illegal in both Norway and Denmark, reducing the financial impact secondary market sales.

“With fanSALE, Eventim is taking an important step in Scandinavia to help fans buy and sell tickets safely and legally amongst themselves. FanSALE guarantees that tickets cannot be sold for more than the original ticket price. At the same time, buyers are guaranteed genuine, valid tickets to the event,’ said Jens B. Arnesen, CEO Eventim Scandinavia.