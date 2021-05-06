Auden Su Promoted To Junior Account Exec At Shore Fire

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm Shore Fire Media announced the promotion of Auden Su to Junior Account Executive.

“Auden came to Shore Fire with terrific enthusiasm, a passion for music, and PR savvy,” said Shore Fire Senior VP Rebecca Shapiro. “She has quickly become a valued member of our team and we’re excited to see her grow into her new role.”

Su, who is based in Shore Fire’s Gotham digs, joined the company in 2020 and previously served as a Publicity Assistant.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Su graduated from the University of Texas at Austin where she studied PR, and business and arts management.

Her previous gigs in the PR world include stints at Edelman, Press Junkie PR, and the SXSW Festival with a client portfolio that includes entertainment brands and influencers to financial firms.