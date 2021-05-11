Twitch App Installs Up 62%

(Hypebot) — Twitch continued its strong growth last quarter with 22 million new global app installs in Q1, a 62% rise.

Earnings On Twitch?

While we’re skeptical of making a direct comparison between money earned on Spotify and earnings live streaming on Twitch – as former Spotify chief economist and Twitch music exec Will Page makes in a new white paper “Twitch Rocoknomics” – it is clear that many artists are making real money on the platform.

The United States remains Twitch’s largest market with installs growing 91% to 17.6 million.

Monthly active users are also rising.

via SensorTower