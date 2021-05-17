Amazon Adds HD And 3D Music At No Extra Cost

Just a half-hour after Apple Music announced that it was adding Lossless and Spatial audio at no extra cost, Amazon Music struck back with an audio announcement of its own.

Amazon Music’s high-quality streaming tier – Amazon Music HD – is now available to all eligible Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers at no extra cost.

HD users can also access to a growing catalog of songs remixed in 3D Audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA.

With Amazon Music HD, customers can stream more than 70 million lossless, High Definition (HD) tracks, with a bit depth of 16 bits and a sample rate of 44.1kHz (CD quality). Amazon claims 75 million lossless tracks.

Users can also stream more than 7 million songs in Ultra HD (better than CD quality), with a bit depth of 24 bits and a sample rate up to 192 kHz.

Subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited can now upgrade to Amazon Music HD at no extra cost in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, and Spain.

