Joe Kentish Named President Of Warner Records UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music UK announced a shakeup in their senior leadership that will see Joe Kentish promoted to President, Warner Records UK, succeeding Phil Christie, who announced plans to step down from the label in June.

In his new role at Warner Records UK, Kentish will oversee the creative and strategic direction of the label and lead campaigns for Warner Records UK’s roster of artists, which includes Biffy Clyro, Dua Lipa, Foals, Ghetts, Liam Gallagher, Mist, Muse, Nines and Royal Blood, as well as up and coming acts Griff, JC Stewart and Pa Salieu.

He will also help Warner Records international releases to land in the UK and collaborate with the rest of the Warner Records UK senior management team including Jane Arthy, VP, Radio & Playlisting, SVP Jen Ivory and General Manager Sukhraj Johal.

Kentish joined Warner Records UK in 2014 and since then, hhe’s played a key role in the expansion of the label’s roster, discovering and signing acts such as Dua Lipa and Griff.

As part of the promotion, Kentish also joins the WMUK leadership team, where he will have a say in the strategic direction of the broader UK company.

“Joe truly is one of the most talented and instinctively brilliant Execs out there, and his track record speaks for itself. Not only is he an incredibly talented A&R, but he’s someone with a comprehensive understanding of what great artist development takes. He can spot distinctive British talent in its infancy and nurture it into a successful career that resonates in the UK and on the global stage; his unique creative relationship with Dua is a testament to that. I couldn’t be more pleased to see him take the reins of Warner Records and to watch him continue to do what he does best; create great music and bring out the best in people,” said Tony Harlow, CEO, Warner Music UK.

Kentish steps into the role vacated by Phil Christie, who has chosen to leave the label toward the end of 2021, after five years in the role.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Warner Records hugely, and I’m incredibly proud of everything we have achieved together. The label is unrecognizable from the one I walked into in 2014. Now the time has come for me to look ahead and move on, and I couldn’t be happier for Joe, who deserves every accolade. I’m looking forward to spending some time with my family before thinking about the next step. I want to thank Tony and Max for their support in this decision, our remarkable artists for all the amazing music and the team for their dedication and belief over the years,” Christie said.