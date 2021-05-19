Oak View Group, CAA Icon, And Sharecare Launch The ‘Verified’ Venue Ceritification Program

Venue management and consultancy firm Oak View Group announced it is partnering with digital health technology platform Sharecare and CAA ICON to bring its Health Security VERIFIED solution to major sports and entertainment venues across North America.

Sharecare VERIFIED certification, which is aimed at helping public assembly venues restore fan confidence and mitigate risks associated with COVID-19 and other public health events, covers a range of subjects from people movement, player/performer protocols, and up-to-date public health recommendations and protocols.

“Whether resuming activities or building next-generation event experiences, we’re proud to deliver stadiums and arenas a flexible solution precisely designed to align with their operational needs, yet easily configured to best practices as well as league and public health protocols as they evolve,” said Hermann Elger, executive vice president of travel, entertainment, and health security at Sharecare. “We’re grateful for the support of CAA ICON and OVG in bringing this high-tech, high-touch solution to venues worldwide to enable visitors a safe and sustainable return to live event experiences.”

Achieving certification is a multi-step process that includes more than 140 expert-validated standards across more than 600 venue checkpoints – including building preparation, the guest access, sanitization and cleaning, air circulation, and more – to ensure the right public health protocols are in place throughout the venue.

Once the verification and self-attestation is completed by the operations team, a Forbes Travel Guide-certified hospitality inspector reviews compliance across various health security checkpoints within the facility.

After successful completion of the verification process, stadium, arena, and public assembly venues earn the Sharecare VERIFIED badge, providing fans with an easily identifiable “seal of approval.”

The Sharecare VERIFIED™ for sports and live entertainment venues certification was developed in conjunction with CAA ICON and OVG and was tested in some of the NHL’s newest facilities, including the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle; and UBS Arena and Belmont Park in New York.

“We were drawn to Sharecare because of their ability to customize their verification platform for this unique building type and their willingness to commit the time to do so,” said Tim Romani, chairman of CAA ICON. “This allowed us to interactively collaborate on the technology so that it is flexible for changing protocols, league requirements, and clinical recommendations.”