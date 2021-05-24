Willie Nelson To Headline The 2021 Return Of The Outlaw Music Festival Tour

LUCK, Texas (CelebrityAccess) — Willie Nelson is partnering with Blackbird Presents and Live Nation to bring the Outlaw Music Festival Tour back to North American amphitheaters this summer.

The tour kicks off on Sunday, August 22nd at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre in Austin and closes out with an October 24th performance at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland.

For the 14-date tour, Nelson will be joined by a rotating cast of family and friends, including Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, Ryan Bingham, Margo Price, Yola, Kathleen Edwards, and Ida Mae, among others.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again,” Nelson said.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on May 27th with a presale for Citi customers starting on May 25th.

The full list of Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates

Sunday, August 22, 2021

Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Chris Stapleton

Ryan Bingham

Yola

Friday, September 10, 2021

Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

Friday, September 17, 2021

Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

Saturday, September 18, 2021

Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

Sunday, September 19, 2021

Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kathleen Edwards

Friday, September 24, 2021

Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Friday, October 15, 2021

Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

Saturday, October 16, 2021

Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

Sunday, October 17, 2021

San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Ida Mae

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

Sunday, October 24, 2021

Wheatland, CA – Toyota, Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae