Willie Nelson To Headline The 2021 Return Of The Outlaw Music Festival Tour

LUCK, Texas (CelebrityAccess) — Willie Nelson is partnering with Blackbird Presents and Live Nation to bring the Outlaw Music Festival Tour back to North American amphitheaters this summer.
The tour kicks off on Sunday, August 22nd at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre in Austin and closes out with an October 24th performance at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland.
For the 14-date tour, Nelson will be joined by a rotating cast of family and friends, including Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, Ryan Bingham, Margo Price, Yola, Kathleen Edwards, and Ida Mae, among others.
“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again,” Nelson said.
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on May 27th with a presale for Citi customers starting on May 25th.
The full list of Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Chris Stapleton
Ryan Bingham
Yola
Friday, September 10, 2021
Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Sunday, September 12, 2021
Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Friday, September 17, 2021
Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Saturday, September 18, 2021
Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Sunday, September 19, 2021
Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Kathleen Edwards
Friday, September 24, 2021
Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Friday, October 15, 2021
Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae
Sunday, October 17, 2021
San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Ida Mae
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae
Sunday, October 24, 2021
Wheatland, CA – Toyota, Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae